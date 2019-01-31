Merz, a global leader in aesthetics and neurotoxins, announced today that clinical data on the use of the Merz Aesthetics portfolio, including Bocouture, Belotero, Cellfina, Radiesse and Ultherapy, will be featured in oral and online ePoster presentations at the 2019 International Master Course on Aging Science (IMCAS) World Congress, to be held from January 31 to February 2, 2019 in Paris, France.

"Each year, the IMCAS World Congress provides an engaging forum for Merz to build closer connections with physicians from all around the world, international experts and fellow industry leaders, as well as the opportunity to present and debate the future of aesthetic medicine," said Philip Burchard, CEO of Merz. "We believe that continued research in medical aesthetics and high-quality clinical data are essential to this conversation, and Merz is proud to be supporting and sharing research on our product portfolio from some of the world's most recognized aesthetic physicians at this year's IMCAS meeting, with the goal of bringing even better outcomes to patients."

In addition to the oral and ePoster presentations listed below, Merz Aesthetics will also sponsor a Symposium titled "Unique Combinations for Unique Patients" on Saturday, February 2 at 10.30h 12.30h, Room Amphi Bleu, Level 2. The event will include live injections and treatment insights from four international expert speakers: Dr. Gabriela Casabona - Dermatologist, Brazil; Dr. Kate Goldie Aesthetic Physician, United Kingdom; Dr. Jani van Loghem Aesthetic Physician, The Netherlands and Dr. Tatjana Pavicic Dermatologist, Germany.

Oral Presentations

Comparison of botulinum neurotoxin type A formulations in Asia. Niamh Corduff, MD Cosmetic Refinement Clinic; Australia [#83109, to be presented Thursday, January 31 at 17:34, Room 352, Level 3]

New approach to cellulite treatment Algorithm using controlled subcision, MFU and CaHA. Gabriela Casabona, MD Ocean Clinic, Marbella, Spain [#79913, to be presented Thursday, January 31 at 18:06, Amphi Bordeaux, Level 3]

Improvement of post surgical scars using botulinum toxin and microneedling after post tumor excision. Gabriela Casabona, MD Ocean Clinic, Marbella, Spain [#78809, to be presented on Friday February 1 at 8:36, Salle Passy, Level 1].

Safety, tolerability, and efficacy of repeat-dose injections of incobotulinumtoxinA in the treatment of upper facial lines. Martina Kerscher, MD University of Hamburg; Hamburg, Germany. [#83227, to be presented on Friday, February 1 at 8:40, Amphi Havane, Level 3]

Multimodal approach for total hand rejuvenation. Elizabeth Bahar Houshmand, MD Houshmand, MD, Dallas, TX [#78969, to be presented on Friday, February 1 at 9:30, Room 342]

Regenerative aesthetics Important innovations in aesthetics that use regenerative processes. Kate Goldie, MD European Medical Aesthetics Ltd,; London, England. [#81055, to be presented on Friday, February 1 at 17.10h CET, Amphi Bordeaux, Level 3]

The use of dilute CaHA as a biostimulator: the importance of choosing the right dilution to achieve best diffusion. Gabriela Casabona, MD Ocean Clinic, Marbella, Spain, [#78815, to be presented Friday, February 1 at 18:06, Amphi Bleu, Level 2]

An innovative approach to improving skin texture: HDD technique with hyperdiluted CaHA. Pier Paolo Rovatti Plastic surgeon, Verona, Italy [#82753, to be presented on Saturday February 2 at 9:52 in room 351].

Live Demonstrations

These live demonstrations will be held Saturday, February 2 in the Maillot room (Level 2).

Radiesse (+) CaHA for uplifting and contouring the lower face. Simon Ravichandran, MD Clinetix, Glasgow, UK [#76817, presented at 2:00]

Belotero Volume HA for upper face augmentation. Tatjana Pavicic Dermatologist, Munich, Germany [#76819, presented at 2:20]

Poster Presentations

ePoster presentations will be displayed from Thursday, January 31 Saturday, February 2 during the whole conference period, at the E-learning station on Level 2.

Decrease in therapeutic effect among botulinum toxin type A agents: Analysis of the FDA adverse event reporting system database. Rashid Kazerooni, PharmD, MS, BCPS Merz North America, Raleigh, NC, USA. [#83209]

Open label multicenter post-market clinical follow-up to confirm the performance and the safety of CPM-HA20 in facial skin revitalization. Martina Kerscher, MD University of Hamburg; Hamburg, Germany. [#83551]

Differentiation of micro-focused ultrasound with visualization treatment using a customised management protocol of see-plan-treat. Julia Sevi, MD Aesthetic Health; Leeds, England. [#83561]

About Merz

Merz is a global, family-owned aesthetics and neurotoxin company based in Frankfurt, Germany. Privately-held for 110 years, the company is distinguished by its commitment to innovation, long-term perspective and focus on profitable growth. In addition to its comprehensive portfolio of medical aesthetics products across the device, injectable and skincare categories, Merz also develops neurotoxin therapy to treat neurologically-induced movement disorders. In fiscal year 2017/18, Merz generated revenue of EUR 1.024,4 million; the company has a total workforce of 3,151 employees worldwide and a direct presence in 28 countries. More information is available at www.merz.com.

