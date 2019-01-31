Kat Von D Beauty Launches New Vegan Lock-It Powder Foundation

Naturally Flawless Perfection, FAST!

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kat Von D Beauty's best-selling, hyper-performance vegan and cruelty-free complexion collection, Lock-It, is getting even better with the launch of the NEW! Lock-It Powder Foundation: a fast, full-coverage powder foundation that delivers instant blurring effects with extreme long-wear.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here:

https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8487251-kat-von-d-beauty-lock-it-powder-foundation/

You'll never look at powder foundation the same - this velvety-soft formula can be used alone for a naturally flawless face or can be layered on top of any foundation for extreme perfection.

Housed in a sexy refillable compact accented by a pop of red metallic on the inside - you'll want to show off and apply this pore-perfecting, weightless formula anywhere you go! Rice powder extract hides imperfections, while kaolin - a clay mineral - imparts a diffused, matte finish without drying so it works seamlessly on all skin types.

Lock-It Powder Foundation offers 26 shades developed to match a variety of tones and undertones spanning from fair to rich deep.

Kat Von D Beauty Lock-It Powder Foundation will be available in the UK and IrelandJanuary 2019 online at Katvondbeauty.com and Sephora.com, and in stores at Sephora.

Vegan! Kat Von D Beauty makeup is made with love not animals - that means we're 100% vegan and cruelty-free forever. Share your looks and find more inspiration at KatVonDBeauty.com, @KatVonDBeauty, KatVonDBeauty LockItPowderFoundation

ABOUT KAT VON D BEAUTY

Kat Von D Beauty empowers you to create without compromise with our long wear, high-pigment, vegan and cruelty-free makeup.

Launched in 2008 by Kat Von D, the beloved makeup brand - known for must-have and globally award-winning products like Tattoo Liner, Everlasting Liquid Lipstick and Lock-It Foundation - specializes in high-performance beauty products that are made with love, not animals. Now beauty junkies and animal lovers can make compassionate choices without sacrificing bold, beautiful pigment and everlasting wear.

Kat Von D Beauty has won more than 100 (and counting!) awards globally. The brand is distributed in 36 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe, South East Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Scandinavia, Russia, the United Kingdom and Ireland -- exclusively at SEPHORA, Sephora inside JCPenney, Debenhams and www.katvondbeauty.com.