Agoda reveals 2019's top destinations for travelers during the Spring Festival

SINGAPORE, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bangkok, Tokyo and Taipei are the top three most popular destination for Asia Pacific travelers over the Lunar New Year period in 2019, according to booking data from Agoda, one of the fastest growing digital travel platforms. This year, Osaka, slips from third spot in 2018 to sixth, while Taiwan scoops three of the top ten destinations with Taipei in third, and Kaohsiung and Taichung in fifth and seventh respectively. Overall, Japan, Taiwan and Thailand will benefit most from travelers celebrating the Lunar New Year.

Travels during the Spring Festival tend to be reserved for family bonding and indulging in food and leisure activities that the whole family can enjoy. It is thus not surprising that most travelers in the region has chosen gourmet and retail paradise in Bangkok, Tokyo, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore among their top ten destinations.

Top 10 destinations for Asian travelers in 2019

2017 2018 2019 1. Bangkok, Thailand 1. Tokyo, Japan 1. Bangkok, Thailand 2. Tokyo, Japan 2. Bangkok, Thailand 2. Tokyo, Japan 3. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 3. Osaka, Japan 3. Taipei, Taiwan 4. Taipei, Taiwan 4. Taipei, Taiwan 4. Hong Kong 5. Hong Kong 5. Seoul, South Korea 5. Kaohsiung, Taiwan 6. Seoul, South Korea 6. Hong Kong 6. Osaka, Japan 7. Osaka, Japan 7. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 7. Taichung, Taiwan 8. Singapore 8. Singapore 8. Sapporo, Japan 9. Chiang Mai, Thailand 9. Kyoto, Japan 9. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 10. Pattaya, Thailand 10. Phuket, Thailand 10. Singapore

Taking a look by market:

China

The Lunar New Year is celebrated in many cities across Asia, but Chinese travelers enjoy the longest holiday. With a week to spare, Chinese tourists are spending their New Year in cities such as Hong Kong, Tokyo and Bangkok.

2017 2018 2019 1. Bangkok, Thailand 1. Hong Kong 1. Hong Kong 2. Hong Kong 2. Phuket, Thailand 2. Tokyo, Japan 3. Phuket, Thailand 3. Bangkok, Thailand 3. Bangkok, Thailand 4. Chiang Mai, Thailand 4. Tokyo, Japan 4. Phuket Island, Thailand 5. Tokyo, Japan 5. Chiang Mai, Thailand 5. Osaka, Japan 6. Taipei, Taiwan 6. Taipei, Taiwan 6. Chiang Mai, Thailand 7. Bali, Indonesia 7. Osaka, Japan 7. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 8. Osaka, Japan 8. Sapporo, Japan 8. Singapore 9. Nha Trang, Vietnam 9. Bali, Indonesia 9. Taipei, Taiwan 10. Kyoto, Japan 10. Boracay Island, Philippines 10. Kyoto, Japan

Hong Kong

This year, Hong Kongers chose to change things up, traveling to Japan, Thailand and Taiwan over the previously favored Korea. In fact, Korea dropped out of the top three destinations altogether to settle at the fifth spot. Staycations have also risen in popularity, and Hong Kong made its way into the top ten this year as well.

2017 2018 2019 1. Seoul, South Korea 1. Seoul, South Korea 1. Tokyo 2. Tokyo, Japan 2. Tokyo, Japan 2. Bangkok 3. Taipei, Taiwan 3. Osaka, Japan 3. Taipei 4. Osaka, Japan 4. Taipei, Taiwan 4. Osaka 5. Bangkok, Thailand 5. Bangkok, Thailand 5. Seoul 6. Macau 6. Macau 6. Macau 7. Guangzhou, China 7. Fukuoka, Japan 7. Fukuoka 8. Sapporo, Japan 8. Kyoto, Japan 8. Sapporo 9. Pattaya, Thailand 9. Sapporo, Japan 9. Hong Kong 10. Kyoto, Japan 10. Nagoya, Japan 10. Guangzhou

Indonesia

Indonesians are venturing further afield this year to celebrate the Lunar New Year, with Kuala Lumpur and Tokyo taking up two out of three of its top travel destinations. Japan is rising in popularity, as the region adds Sapporo with its winter wonderland into Indonesia's top ten destinations.

2017 2018 2019 1. Bandung, Indonesia 1. Bandung, Indonesia 1. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 2. Jakarta, Indonesia 2. Bali, Indonesia 2. Bali, Indonesia 3. Bali, Indonesia 3. Yogyakarta, Indonesia 3. Tokyo, Japan 4. Yogyakarta, Indonesia 4. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 4. Bangkok, Thailand 5. Surabaya, Indonesia 5. Singapore 5. Bandung, Indonesia 6. Singapore 6. Jakarta, Indonesia 6. Singapore 7. Bogor, Indonesia 7. Tokyo, Japan 7. Genting Highlands 8. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 8. Malang, Indonesia 8. Sapporo, Japan 9. Semarang, Indonesia 9. Bangkok, Thailand 9. Yogyakarta, Indonesia 10. Malang, Indonesia 10. Puncak, Indonesia 10. Penang, Malaysia

Japan

Agoda data shows, domestic travels dominates the travel agenda for Japanese travelers over Lunar New Year this year, clinching six out of ten spots in the list. Thailand continues to be a hot spot for those seeking a tropical celebration, and Hawaii makes its entrance into the top ten list for the first time.

2017 2018 2019 1. Bangkok, Thailand 1. Bangkok, Thailand 1. Tokyo, Japan 2. Tokyo, Japan 2. Tokyo, Japan 2. Bangkok, Thailand 3. Seoul, South Korea 3. Seoul, South Korea 3. Yokohama, Japan 4. Pattaya, Thailand 4. Pattaya, Thailand 4. Sapporo, Japan 5. Manila, Philippines 5. Osaka, Japan 5. Pattaya, Thailand 6. Osaka, Japan 6. Manila, Philippines 6. Osaka, Japan 7. Kyoto, Japan 7. Okinawa Main Island, Japan 7. Okinawa Main island, Japan 8. Cebu, Philippines 8. Bali, Indonesia 8. Fukuoka, Japan 9. Sapporo, Japan 9. Taipei, Taiwan 9. Oahu, Hawaii 10. Taipei, Taiwan 10. Cebu, Philippines 10. Kyoto, Japan

Malaysia

Malaysians continue to favor traveling within the region to celebrate Lunar New Year. In 2019, domestic destinations take up eight out of the top ten destinations. Thailand remains the only overseas destination in the top ten list for Malaysian travelers over the period.

2017 2018 2019 1. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 1. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 1. Hat Yai, Thailand 2. Malacca, Malaysia 2. Malacca, Malaysia 2. Bangkok, Thailand 3. Penang, Malaysia 3. Penang, Malaysia 3. Malacca, Malaysia 4. Johor Bahru, Malaysia 4. Bangkok, Thailand 4. Penang, Malaysia 5. Bangkok, Thailand 5. Hat Yai, Thailand 5. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 6. Ipoh, Malaysia 6. Langkawi, Malaysia 6. Ipoh, Malaysia 7. Langkawi, Malaysia 7. Ipoh, Malaysia 7. Langkawi, Malaysia 8. Port Dickson, Malaysia 8. Port Dickson, Malaysia 8. Port Dickson, Malaysia 9. Cameron Highlands, Malaysia 9. Cameron Highlands, Malaysia 9. Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia 10. Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia 10. Johor Bahru, Malaysia 10. Johor Bahru, Malaysia

Singapore

Singaporeans prefer to travel to neighboring regions to spend the short Lunar New Year public holidays. For the first time, staycations have emerged as a popular choice for those who prefer staying behind to celebrate the festival.

2017 2018 2019 1. Batam Island, Indonesia 1. Batam Island, Indonesia 1. Bangkok, Thailand 2. Johor Bahru, Malaysia 2. Bangkok, Thailand 2. Batam Island, Indonesia 3. Bangkok, Thailand 3. Johor Bahru, Malaysia 3. Johor Bahru, Malaysia 4. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 4. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 4. Tokyo, Japan 5. Malacca, Malaysia 5. Malacca, Malaysia 5. Singapore 6. Bali, Indonesia 6. Bali, Indonesia 6. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 7. Tokyo, Japan 7. Tokyo, Japan 7. Taipei, Taiwan 8. Phuket, Thailand 8. Taipei, Taiwan 8. Malacca, Malaysia 9. Bintan Island, Indonesia 9. Phuket, Thailand 9. Bali, Indonesia 10. Taipei, Taiwan 10. Bintan Island, Indonesia 10. Khao Yai, Thailand

Taiwan

Taiwanese are traveling within the region to spend Chinese New Year, with Kaohsiung rising up to clinch the top position. For the first time in three years, Kyoto has slipped out of the top ten ranking.

2017 2018 2019 1. Tokyo, Japan 1. Tokyo, Japan 1. Kaohsiung, Taiwan 2. Taipei, Taiwan 2. Taipei, Taiwan 2. Taichung, Taiwan 3. Taichung, Taiwan 3. Kaohsiung, Taiwan 3. Taipei, Taiwan 4. Kaohsiung, Taiwan 4. Taichung, Taiwan 4. Tokyo, Japan 5. Osaka, Japan 5. Osaka, Japan 5. Tainan, Taiwan 6. Tainan, Taiwan 6. Seoul, South Korea 6. Hualien, Taiwan 7. Seoul, South Korea 7. Tainan, Taiwan 7. Taitung, Taiwan 8. Kyoto, Japan 8. Okinawa Main island, Japan 8. Yilan, Taiwan 9. Hualien, Taiwan 9. Kyoto, Japan 9. Okinawa Main island, Japan 10. Yilan, Taiwan 10. Bangkok, Thailand 10. Chiayi, Taiwan

Where to go:

The Lunar New Year is indeed a golden opportunity for new beginnings. Whether you're looking to unite the extended family in a rare annual gathering overseas or escape from inquisitive relatives by traveling solo, Agoda has four unique travel ideas to kickstart the year with abundance:

Heading away with the entire family

Amanpuri in Phuket is a holistic sanctuary inspired by Ayutthaya, the old capital of Thailand. Perfect for big groups and extended families, the property offers the nine-bedroom Ocean Villa. Parents with young children can also take a break and treat themselves to spa services and or spend time at an adults-only pool on the beach, as babysitting services can be provided on request.

Looking for fabulous food

In Singapore, you must not miss the "lo hei" (prosperity toss). Family and friends huddle around a Cantonese-style raw fish salad and toss its contents in the air while saying auspicious greetings. It is believed that the higher the tossing, the more fortune one would have for the new year. Those looking to impress their family members can consider Jade restaurant at The Fullerton Hotel with its Special Piggy Edition Gold Rush Yu Sheng complete with edible gold leaf or switch things up at Carlton Hotel Singapore's where Wah Lok Cantonese Restaurant offers a unique take of the well-loved dish with Alaskan crab.

If you want to escape from it all…

For the solo travelers who are looking to get away from the crowds and have a peaceful respite, head over to Taiwan. Pamper yourself with a luxurious stay at Fleur De Chine Hotel and wake up to breathtaking views of Sun Moon Lake. Fill your days with visit to nearby scenic spots such as Lalu Island, Wenwu Temple, Chaowu Pier, Songbolun Trail, Cien Pagoda, and many more. An alternative is the Radium Kagaya International Hotel, a haven of rest and relaxation that is just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Beitou Hot Spring.

If you want to have an adventure…

A good place for adventure and nature is the beautiful city of Pokhara in Nepal. Hikers of all levels can try the Ghorepani Poon hill trekking. Those seeking a chilly but thrilling experience must not miss trying out hang-gliding, which is sure to get the adrenaline pumping.

Raniban Retreat is a unique boutique hotel seated on the secluded hillock of Raniban Hill Forest in Pokhara. It takes 522 steps to get up to the hotel, but the view at the top is unrivalled. Guests will be greeted with the view of the Himalayas, Fewa Lake, The Pokhara city and the World Peace Pagoda against the backdrop of an amazing sunrise and sunset.

