Helsinn Healthcare S.A.: Helsinn Provides Educational Grant for ESMO's Preceptorship for Supportive and Palliative Care



Lugano, Switzerland, January 31, 2019 - Helsinn, a Swiss pharmaceutical group focused on building quality cancer care products, today announces that it will support a Preceptorship program for supportive and palliative care, developed by the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO).

The program will be offered to physicians, and will take place in Lugano, Switzerland from 1-2 February 2019. The program will be run by ESMO's appointed teaching faculty and will accommodate up to 60 participants. The Preceptorship program will discuss several aspects related to cancer supportive care, palliative care, rehabilitation and communication skills with cancer patients. The key learning objectives of the Preceptorship are:

To understand mechanisms, risk, prevention and treatment of the key symptoms and syndromes pain, fatigue, anorexia, cachexia, dyspnea, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, skin toxicities, mucositis, neurotoxicity, venous thromboembolism, febrile neutropenia, anaemia, bone complications and their association with cancer-disease and anticancer-treatment

To understand the integration of screening for and assessment of anticancer toxicities, symptoms and other palliative and supportive care needs, and integration of their management in routine oncology care

To understand the role of rehabilitation in the continuum of care

To describe the required competences of multidisciplinary and inter-professional teams for multimodal management

To understand the key steps to prepare patients and family members for end-of-life and care of the dying person

To understand how to communicate with patients about illness, prognosis, coping, hope and decisions. Reflect about your own role and how to address cultural differences

Know the ESMO Clinical Practice Guidelines (CPGs) relevant for the topics discussed

Know the highlight of the ESMO position paper of supportive and palliative care

The Chair of the event will be Dr Karin Jordan who, since 2010, has been Associate Professor of Medical Oncology and Supportive Care in the Department of Oncology/Hematology at the University Hospital, Halle, who changed position in 2017 and is now working at the University of Heidelberg. The Co-Chair will be Dr Florian Strasser MD, Associate Professor in the Clinic Oncology/Hematology at the Cantonal Hospital St.Gallen, Head of Oncological Palliative Medicine at Cantonal Hospital St Gallen, Switzerland, where he is responsible for the clinical and research activities in Palliative Oncology and in Geriatric Oncology. He is also substantially involved in Geriatric Oncology, Supportive Care and Cancer Rehabilitation for both in- and out-patients in the Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The event is expected to be attended by physician members of ESMO from around the world. These educational programs aim to provide high quality and 'state of the art' lectures with a focus on interactive learning, including formal presentations and interaction between leading experts and attendees presenting clinical cases.

Dr Karin Jordan,Associate Professor of Hematology, Medical Oncology and Supportive Care in the Department of Hematology and Oncology at the University Hospital, Heidelberg commented: "We need to continue to further discuss, educate and understand supportive and palliative care, and this program helps to shed a light on this very important area of oncology with a leading group of experts. I am delighted to chair this event again and look forward to our discussions as we try to help patients at this critical time in their lives."



Sergio Cantoreggi, Helsinn Group Chief Scientific Officer, said: "Last year's program was a great event that gathered young oncologist and physicians to discuss the importance of supportive and palliative cancer care, and we have a similarly exciting program and list of delegates this year. Improving quality of life for patients remains the key value of the Helsinn Group, and we are delighted to support the ESMO Preceptorship Program, and again bring focus to an important, if often overlooked, part of patient treatment and care."

About the Helsinn Group

Helsinn is a privately owned pharmaceutical group with an extensive portfolio of marketed cancer care products and a robust drug development pipeline. Since 1976, Helsinn has been improving the everyday lives of patients, guided by core family values of respect, integrity and quality. The Group works across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices and nutritional supplements and has expertise in research, development, manufacture and the commercialization of therapeutic and supportive care products for cancer, pain and inflammation and gastroenterology. In 2016, Helsinn created the Helsinn Investment Fund to support early-stage investment opportunities in areas of unmet patient need. The company is headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, with operating subsidiaries in Switzerland, Ireland, the U.S., Monaco and China, as well as a product presence in approximately 190 countries globally.

To learn more about Helsinn Group please visit www.helsinn.com

About the European Society for Medical Oncology

ESMO is the leading professional organisation for medical oncology. With more than 20,000 members representing oncology professionals from over 150 countries worldwide, ESMO is the society of reference for oncology education and information. ESMO is committed to offer the best care to people with cancer, through fostering integrated cancer care, supporting oncologists in their professional development, and advocating for sustainable cancer care worldwide.

Visit www.esmo.org

