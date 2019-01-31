Citycon's Financial Statements 2018 to be Published on Thursday, 7 February 2019 at Approximately 9 am EET

CITYCON OYJ Investor News 31 January 2019 at 10.00 hrs

HELSINKI, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon will publish its Financial Statements and Financial Statements Release for the 1 January - 31 December 2018 period as well as its Corporate Governance Statement on Thursday, 7 February 2019 at approximately 9 am EET. The report will be available on Citycon's website after publication.

Citycon's investor, analyst and press conference call and live audiocast will begin one hour later at 10 am EET. The audiocast can be participated by calling in and followed live at

https://citycon.videosync.fi/2019-02-07-financial-statement

Conference call numbers are:

Participants from Europe +44-3333-000-804

Participants from US +1-6319-131-422

PIN: 69568317#

The audiocast will be recorded and it will be available afterwards on Citycon's website.

Espoo, 31 January 2019CITYCON OYJ

Further information:

Mikko PohjalaIR and

Communications Director

Tel. +358-40-838-0709

mikko.pohjala@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Citycon is No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa2) and Standard & Poor's (BBB). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-s-financial-statements-2018-to-be-published-on-thursday--7-february-2019-at-approximately-9-,c2729218