COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Pre Stabilisation BMW Finance NV EUR Long 4yr & 10yr

Pre-Stabilisation notice

31 January 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

BMW Finance N.V.

€ Benchmark fixed rate Notes due 06 October 2023

€ Benchmark fixed rate Notes due 06 February 2029

Guaranteed by Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Issued pursuant to the Euro Mediem Term Note Programme,

dated 09 May 2018

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised: Issuer: BMW Finance N.V. Guarantor (if any): Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Aggregate nominal amount: € benchmark dual tranche Description: € benchmark Long 4 year Fixed rate Notes

€ benchmark 10 year Fixed rate Notes Offer price: tbc Other offer terms: launched under €50bn EMTN programme, denoms 1k/1k, listing Luxembourg, payment date 06 February 2019 Stabilisation: Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilising Managers: Barclays Bank plc

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

Commerzbank AG

Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg

Société Générale CIB Stabilisation period expected to start on: 31 January 2019 Stabilisation period expected to end on: no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law. Stabilisation trading venue: Luxembourg

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END