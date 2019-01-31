Special VIP performance by TV star Piff the Magic Dragon

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Got Talent and Las Vegas headliner Piff the Magic Dragon is among the stars who will shine during Column5 Consulting's eighth annual EPM Leadership Summit at ARIA Las Vegas, February 11-14.

On Wednesday, Feb. 13, 5:30PM to 7:30PM, Darwin EPM software is sponsoring a special VIP performance by Piff for summit attendees, "Because Darwin Is Like Magic for EPM Users." This exclusive engagement by the star of America's Got Talent and Penn & Teller: Fool Us will also include an opportunity for attendees to participate in a meet-and-greet and get autographs and photos before the show. Given Piff's record-breaking box office numbers at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas over the past year, it's guaranteed to be a special occasion.

Since our customers always tell us "Darwin Is Like Magic for SAP BPC Users," we thought Piff was the perfect way to celebrate the launch of Darwin University and celebrate over 1,000 users worldwide," says Jamie Allen, Head of Global Marketing for Column5 Consulting. "While Piff's act is all about having fun, our Darwin University debuting at this year's EPM Summit is focused on business-and the first-ever opportunity for attendees to earn a Darwin Power User Certificate of Completion."

In addition to world-class entertainment, the EPM Leadership Summit will feature 4 days of premium educational content. Nine content tracks are spread across 6 categories (Strategy, Performance, Operations, Darwin EPM, SAP Products ShowCase, and Customer Case Studies), all focused on the latest advancements in financial planning and analytics. Details about registration, agenda updates, and complimentary events for conference attendees are updated regularly at www.epmsummit.com.

About the EPM Summit Series

Column5 Consulting established the EPM Summit series in 2009 to provide resources, education, and networking opportunities for SAP EPM and SAP BPC customers worldwide. The series, in cooperation with SAP, includes two annual conferences, quarterly educational roadshows, and the EPM Summit Online on-demand platform.

Learn more about the EPM Summit at www.epmsummit.com.

About Column5 Consulting

Column5's credo is driving better business through actionable intelligence-it's a statement that absolutely defines who we are and what we do. Your organization wants to make better decisions, and we provide the EPM tools, talent, and resources to make it happen. What distinguishes us from the pack? For starters, we're experts with decades and decades of training and experience in the field. But more than that, our clients would say it's because we take a holistic approach to performance management that optimizes the strategic, financial, and technical efficiency of business data collection, integration, and decision-making. Whether you need basic assessments or enterprise-wide configuration and customization, we can provide the formula to unlock sustainable growth, make you more competitive, and improve your top and bottom line.

About Darwin EPM

Darwin EPM has created a collection of 5 modules designed to improve performance of SAP EPM solutions by vastly improving import and export data speeds as well as Capex, Opex, HCM, and consolidations. The system delivers feature-rich, out-of-the-box capabilities that enable SAP BPC users to get the most out of their SAP EPM investments. Available in the SAP APP store and through several resellers, Darwin EPM is like magic for BPC.

About SAP

SAP SE is a German-based European multinational software corporation that makes enterprise software to manage business operations and customer relations. SAP is headquartered in Walldorf, Baden-Württemberg, Germany with regional offices in 180 countries. The company has more than 335,000 customers in over 180 countries. SAP (NYSE)

