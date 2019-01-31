

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mizuho Financial Group (MZHOF.OB, MFG) reported profit to owners of the parent of 409.9 billion yen for the nine months ended December 31, 201, down 13.8% year-on-year. Earnings per share was 16.16 yen compared to 18.74 yen.



For the nine-month period, ordinary income was 2.86 trillion yen, up 6.8% from previous year. Net interest income was 592.9 billion yen, compared to 598.7 billion yen, last year.



For fiscal 2018, the company targets profit to owners of the parent of 570 billion yen or 22.47 yen per share.



