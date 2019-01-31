Edison Investment Research - Aerospace & Defence - Avon Rubber: The trading update released with the AGM indicates that growth in Avon Protection is continuing to offset challenging conditions for milkrite | Interpuls in dairy markets. As a result, management's expectations for the full year are maintained and our group estimates are unchanged. The shares trade on a modest FY20 P/E premium to defence peers, which we feel is warranted by higher margins and growth in cash flow and EPS.ISIN: GB0000667013

