Edison Investment Research - Media - YouGov: The pre-close update for the six months to end January indicates a good H1, driven by continued progress in Data Products & Services (dominated by BrandIndex and Profiles) and margin improvement in Custom Research. FY19e results are now likely to come in "slightly ahead' of market expectations. The group has a CMD scheduled for 6 February and will report interim figures on 2 April. The share price puts YouGov on a rating well ahead of sector peers, but considerably below the listed SaaS subscription businesses with which it has increasing commonality.ISIN: GB00B1VQ6H25

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...