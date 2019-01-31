INNIO to provide Chongqing Energy Investment Group with eight Jenbacher J620 gas engines

Units to generate 26.8 megawatts in expansion of Chongqing Songzao Coal Mine's on-site power plant

Project to support China's efforts to reduce environmental impacts of coal production

INNIO today announced another significant order of Jenbacher* gas engines in China. INNIO will supply Chongqing Yuxin Energy's Chongqing Songzao Coal Mine plant, owned by Chongqing Energy Investment Group (CQEIG), with eight of its 3.35-megawatt (MW) Jenbacher J620 gas engines for an expansion of the coal mine methane (CMM) gas-fueled power plant. The project, located approximately 150 kilometers from Chongqing City, is supporting the country's efforts to reduce the environmental impacts of coal production.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005094/en/

Rendering of the Chongqing Yuxin Energy's Chongqing Songzao Coal Mine plant. Copyright: Chongqing Energy Investment Group (CQEIG).

When the 26.8-MW expansion will be completed in 2019, a total of 55.8 MW of gas engine power will be connected to the local grid. By capturing the mine's methane-rich gas to produce on-site power with the Jenbacher gas engines, a significant reduction of the potent greenhouse gas emissions can be achieved that would otherwise escape into the atmosphere. The first phase of the power plant features 51 smaller gas engines from a local supplier. It is the first time that CQEIG is using imported brands for the Chongqing Songzao Coal Mine. INNIO was chosen due to its expertise, technology, flexible engineering design and high fuel flexibility to burn the available coal mine gas.

"INNIO's Jenbacher gas engines are the ideal technology for our important coal mine methane gas expansion project," said Yangdaoping, deputy general manager of Yuxin Energy. "INNIO has the technological expertise and local setup to deliver the Jenbacher gas engines according to our pressing implementation schedule. This project will enhance the energy efficiency of the existing plant and significantly reduce the Songzao mine's on-site methane emissions."

While natural gas is expected to take on a larger role in China's energy supply mix compared to coal and diesel, CMM gas still is expected to be a big growth segment for power generation within the next five years. This is especially accurate for CQEIG in the more than 150-MW segment. The project also supports the government's goals for CMM exploration and utilization to help reduce the country's methane emissions and may enhance the new energy company's profit.

"The Chongqing Songzao Coal Mine gas-to-power expansion project is another significant order in China, adding 26.8-MW to the delivered Jenbacher gas engine fleet," said Bright Yin, general manager of INNIO China. "Our Jenbacher gas engines offer the highest electrical efficiency and have a reputation in the industry for durability and reliability, which will help to support China's ongoing commitment to reduce the environmental impacts of coal production."

For the project, INNIO will provide the gensets, commissioning services for the generator sets and related equipment. In addition to the Jenbacher gas engines, INNIO's channel partner, CAMDA, will provide related balance of plant equipment-including the radiators, silencers, control panels, exhaust boilers and associated equipment as well as installation and other services.

The gas engines are scheduled to be delivered to the site in July 2019 with commercial operation expected to begin by the end of 2019.

Jenbacher is a trademark.

About INNIO

INNIO is a leading solutions provider of gas engines, power equipment, a digital platform and related services for power generation and gas compression at or near the point of use. With our Jenbacher and Waukesha product brands, INNIO pushes beyond the possible and looks boldly toward tomorrow. Our diverse portfolio of reliable, economical and sustainable industrial gas engines generates 200 kW to 10 MW of power for numerous industries globally. We can provide life cycle support to the more than 48,000 delivered gas engines worldwide. And, backed by our service network in more than 100 countries, INNIO connects with you locally for rapid response to your service needs.

Headquartered in Jenbach, Austria, the business also has primary operations in Welland, Ontario, Canada, and Waukesha, Wisconsin, US. For more information, visit the company's website at www.innio.com. Follow INNIO on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005094/en/

Contacts:

Susanne Reichelt

INNIO

+43 664 80833 2382

susanne.reichelt@ge.com

Shaun Wiggins

Soteryx

+1 (518) 795-8096

shaun.wiggins@soteryx.com