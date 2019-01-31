

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks moved higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, as widely expected, and said it would be patient in lifting borrowing costs.



Investors shrugged off data showing that China's manufacturing activity contracted for the second consecutive month in January.



The manufacturing PMI stood at 49.5 in January, beating expectations for a score of 49.3 and up from 49.4 in December.



The non-manufacturing index came in at 54.7, topping forecasts for 53.9 and up from 53.8 in the previous month.



Meanwhile, U.S.-China trade negotiations enter their second day with a common statement expected after the talks conclude.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 23 points or 0.46 percent at 4,998 in opening deals after climbing 1 percent the previous day.



