Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 30-January-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 366.09p INCLUDING current year revenue 371.34p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 361.71p INCLUDING current year revenue 366.97p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---