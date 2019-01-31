Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 30-January-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1815.80p INCLUDING current year revenue 1827.68p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1770.51p INCLUDING current year revenue 1782.39p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---