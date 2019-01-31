The editor-in-chief of pv magazine Mexico won first prize in the interview category at this year's Solar Energy Journalism Awards, organized by the Mexican Solar Energy Association.Jorge Zarco, editor-in-chief of pv magazine Mexico has won a national award for his solar journalism. Zarco's two-part interview analyzing the energy transition in Mexico, and the prominent role played by PV in it, secured the interview prize at the second Solar Energy Journalism Awards. The interview was published in the July and August editions of pv magazine Mexico - a joint venture between pv magazine group and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...