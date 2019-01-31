

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone's economy maintained its growth momentum in the fourth quarter of 2018, and the monthly unemployment rate remained unchanged in December, preliminary data from the statistical office Eurostat showed on Thursday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent from the third quarter, when the economy expanded at the same pace. The growth rate was in line with economists' expectations.



Compared to the same period a year ago, GDP rose 1.2 percent in the fourth quarter after a 1.6 percent increase in the previous three months. The annual growth figure also matched economists' prediction.



For the full year 2018, GDP growth was 1.8 percent.



The statistical office also reported that the euro area unemployment rate for December was 7.9 percent, unchanged from November and in line with economists' expectations.



