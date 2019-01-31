Business Reporter: Why the Digital Worker Has Revolutionised the Workplace

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software, launched by Blue Prism, has enabled companies to carry out repetitive tasks in the same way humans do - via an automated "digital worker."

Since 2001, Blue Prism have pioneered the digital worker, a creation that has revolutionised the workplace by automating human patterns of computer operation. Laborious, transactional mission - critical tasks were the catalyst behind the inception of the digital worker.

The intelligent automation has the capabilities to augment accuracy and prioritise the order of tasks based on demand or congestion. As a result, human workers can dedicate their focus on higher - value activities.

In a move that advances the automation into a more sophisticated technology, Digital workers are delivering "thinking" and analytical capabilities to ensure that they closely replicate human decision making. For example, sophisticated digital workers are starting to make use of natural language processing, intelligent optical character recognition (OCR), communication analytics, process optimisation and machine learning (ML).

Extending the art of the possible, Blue Prism is working to expand its digital workers automation capabilities on six skill categories including knowledge/insight, learning, visual perception, collaboration, planning and sequencing, and problem solving. Driving innovation and enabling organisations to reach their optimum potential are goals that can be achieved through the digital worker.

Read the full article here: https://www.business-reporter.co.uk/2019/01/28/the-era-of-the-intelligent-digital-worker-has-arrived/gsc.tab=0

