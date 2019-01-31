Columbus Global UK Now Offers a Customer-led, Customer Centric End-to-end Business Solution; Leveraging Strategic Sana Commerce Partnership to Empower SMEs to Deliver Unrivalled Customer Experiences

NOTTINGHAM, England, January 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Partnership enables Columbus to provide end-to-end unified commerce business solution to small and medium sized businesses

SMEs can be up and running with an integrated solution from webstore to financials in a matter of weeks

Columbus, the global digital business services provider, has today announced its strategic partnership with Sana Commerce, to provide UK small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) with an integrated e-Commerce platform for Microsoft Dynamics Business Central.

According to Approved Index, 1.98 million SMEs do not have websites, costing them over £343 billion each year, with the revenue of UK e-commerce estimated to reach around £70 million in 2019. With rising competition in the SME arena, customer engagement and customer service has become a key differentiator.

This partnership will allow Columbus to provide SMEs not only the ability to rapidly create a plug and play webshop designed to maximise sales potential and delight customers, but also operate seamlessly across the business on a single platform.

Eleanor Walsh, Region Manager UK&I, Sana Commerce

"We're delighted that Columbus have aligned with Sana. We're hugely confident that by working closely with Columbus in the future, we'll ensure many more SMEs can benefit from our unique market leading ecommerce solution, whilst further leveraging the strength of their existing Microsoft Dynamics ERP."

Mark Thompson, Client Services Director, Columbus

"Columbus evaluated many e-commerce solutions for SMEs and we truly believe that Sana is the best solution to help businesses either get up and running quickly or improve operations and the customer experience without a long, painful integration project. Additionally, Sana supports our vision to make life easier for SMEs, so they can stick to what they do best. Their fully integrated eCommerce platform combined with our Microsoft Business Central quick starts allow businesses to become more agile and automated faster. Customers can truly leverage Microsoft Dynamics Business Central and use eCommerce as a platform for continued growth."

About Sana

Sana helps businesses around the world to realize their full e-commerce potential. We offer the shortcut to e-commerce. How? Through seamless integration with SAP and Microsoft Dynamics. Our e-commerce solution leverages existing information and data - transforming this knowledge base into powerful and user-friendly webstores.

Sana Commerce is a certified Microsoft Dynamics and SAP partner. Our innovative approach and strong partner network make Sana the driving force behind over 1,200 webstores worldwide. www.sana-commerce.com

About Columbus

Columbus is a listed IT services and consulting company with 2,000 employees serving customers worldwide. Columbus helps ambitious companies transform, maximize and futureproof their business digitally. We are experts within the industries retail, food, distribution and manufacturing. We've proved this through more than 28 years of experience helping more than 4,200 customers world-wide. Columbus is headquartered in Denmark with offices and partners all around the world.

www.columbusglobal.com