

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were mixed on Thursday as lingering trade tensions between the U.S. and China prompted traders to book some profits after two days of strong gains.



U.S.-China trade negotiations enter their second day today, with a common statement expected after the talks conclude.



Markets remain skeptical about a deal between the two largest economies after the U.S. Justice Department unveiled criminal charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei and its chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou.



Global benchmark Brent crude rose 0.36 percent to $61.76 per barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 9 cents at $54.14 per barrel.



Oil prices jumped to a two-month high on Wednesday after the U.S. sanctioned Venezuela's state-owned oil company, raising the risk of supply disruptions.



In addition, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose less than expected last week due to lower imports, notably a fall in Saudi crude supply.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX