The average home consisting of four occupants nowadays uses 13 electronic appliances, TVs and laptops included. In 1990 only four appliances were typically used in a UK household. So, the question is, how much energy the average household uses, considering this enormous increase. Surprisingly enough, even though we own so many more appliances, roughly the same amount of energy is used today. This is a consequence of our gadgets having become much more energy efficient in the last years. Nevertheless, there is a lot that can be done to reduce energy consumption and save money because today's wastage is tomorrow's shortage.

One late afternoon Jack comes home from work at a construction site and finds the latest monthly electricity bill in his post box. Opening the envelope and having a look at the bill, he is really shocked about the amount due. Walking through the house to have a word with his niece Lucy, he realizes that there might be some things his niece is not aware of regarding electricity. The TV is on, there's loud music somewhere, the lights are on in every room, the washing machine and the dryer are running, the coffee machine is still switched on from this morning. There doesn't seem to be a single appliance not in use at the moment.

Jack: Lucy, where are you? What's going on here?

Lucy: What's wrong, Uncle Jack? I'm here in the bathroom drying my hair. But the hair dryer is so loud, could you come here, please? I can hardly understand you.

Jack: Well, young lady, it's not only the hair dryer that makes such a noise. Have you ever heard of saving electricity? Why is the TV running when you're in the bathroom? It seems you haven't even switched off the coffee machine from this morning. I have just received the electricity bill from this month and it's horrendous.

Lucy: But, Uncle Jack, I'm sure it's not only my fault.

Jack: No, of course, it isn't. But let me go and dig out some of my old bills to show you the difference since you've arrived here. So, stop drying your hair now, it's warm enough in here to let it dry by itself. It's so hot in here. You must have turned on the heating.

Lucy: But, Uncle Jack, I still have to straighten my hair with the brush while I'm drying it.

Jack: I don't care what else you have to do to your hair. Time for a lesson in saving electricity and money now. We can't go on like this.

Lucy: Oh, I'm so sorry, Uncle Jack, but you must understand I was feeling a bit lonely in this big house with you being gone almost all day long. So, I thought having the lights and the TV on and some music playing, would help me a little bit to feel less lonely.

Jack: Oh, come on, Lucy, how old are you? Do I have to get a babysitter for you every time I'm away for half a day?

Lucy: No, of course not. So, go ahead with what you want to tell me.

Jack: Being an electrician, I have made some changes around this home to reduce my electricity usage. I generally only use very efficient gadgets and appliances like for example energy-saving lightbulbs and A+++rated washing machine and dishwasher, tumble dryer etc. And it took me a long time to get there until I had replaced all my old appliances. The entire house is insulated to reduce heating usage. So, it doesn't make sense on the other hand to waste power by not switching off unused devices. And by the way, it's not only a question of saving ...

