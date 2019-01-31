

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wesco International Inc (WCC) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $58.1 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $22.2 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $2.01 billion from $1.99 billion last year.



