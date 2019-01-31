

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $215 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $189 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $2.88 billion from $2.80 billion last year.



Xcel Energy Inc earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $0.42 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.88 Bln vs. $2.80 Bln last year.



