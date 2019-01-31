

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ball Corporation (BLL) released a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $151 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $159 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Ball Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $191 million or $0.55 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $2.80 billion from $2.75 billion last year.



Ball Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $191 Mln. vs. $213 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.55 vs. $0.60 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.80 Bln vs. $2.75 Bln last year.



