

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose to hover near eight-month highs on Thursday and the dollar weakened against a basket of currencies after the U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, as widely expected, and said it would be patient in lifting borrowing costs.



Spot gold rose 0.22 percent to 1,322.65 per ounce after climbing nearly 3 percent so far this month. U.S. gold futures were up 0.92 percent at $1,322.00 per ounce.



The Fed removed a sentence describing the risks to the economic outlook as 'roughly balanced' with Fed Chair Jerome Powell saying the case for raising rates has weakened somewhat.



Treasuries have rallied after the Fed's post meeting statement, pushing bond yields lower and increasing the relative appeal of gold.



Investors also keep an eye on trade developments as U.S.-China trade negotiations enter their second day with a common statement expected later in the day.



Markets remain skeptical about a deal between the two largest economies after the U.S. Justice Department unveiled criminal charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei and its chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou.



