

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.31 billion, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $797.3 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.5 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.9% to $9.18 billion from $8.43 billion last year.



Enterprise Products Partners LP earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.31 Bln. vs. $797.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.59 vs. $0.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.5 -Revenue (Q4): $9.18 Bln vs. $8.43 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX