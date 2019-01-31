Digia Oyj: Invitation to Digia Plc's Q4 and full year financial results 2018 press and analyst conference and webcasting on February 8, 2019

Digia PlcInvestor News31 January 2019 at 13:30

Invitation to Digia Plc's Q4 and full year financial results 2018 press and analyst conference and webcasting on February 8, 2019

Digia Plc will publish its Q4 and full year financial results 2018 in a financial result statement release on February 8 at 8:00 am EET (GMT +2).

Timo Levoranta, President & CEO, and Kristiina Simola, CFO, will present the financial results in Finnish at an analyst and press conference in Helsinki on Friday, February 8 at 11.00 am (EET). The conference will take place at Business Meeting Park in Helsinki (address: Forum, Mannerheimintie 20 B, 6th floor. Entrance from the glass corner of Mannerheimintie and Simonkatu).

Please enroll to jaana.sirkia@digia.com or by phone +358 400 303 096 by February 6, 2019.

The material and presentation for the event will be available from 11 am on February 8, 2019 in the Investors section of the company's website: www.digia.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations.

A direct webcast of the conference can be followed from 11:00 onwards at: https://www.inderes.fi/fi/videot/digia-q42018-tilinpaatostiedote-822019-klo-1100-alkaen



The recorded webcast can be found at: www.digia.com/sijoittajat/raportit-ja-presentaatiot

Timo Levoranta, CEO

Jaana Sirkiä, Communications Specialist, tel. +358 400 3030 096

Digia is a profitably growing IT service company that helps its customers harness digital opportunities. As a visionary partner, Digia develops and innovates solutions that support business operations together with its customers. We adapt our expertise to their specific industries to help them develop digital services, manage operations and utilise information. We employ nearly 1,000 experts in Finland and Sweden. We are expanding our international presence together with our customers. Digia's net sales in 2017 totalled EUR 94.5 million. The company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (DIGIA). www.digia.com