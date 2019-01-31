Another Strong Quarter Drives Full-Year Sales up 6%

Fourth quarter reported sales of $568 million were up 5%; Organic sales up 6%. Full-year reported sales of $2.2 billion were up 6%; Organic sales up 5%.

Fourth quarter reported EPS of $0.37; Adjusted EPS of $0.45. Full-year reported EPS of $1.28; Adjusted EPS of $1.74.

Full-year net cash provided by operating activities of $344 million; Returned approximately $120 million in cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2018 and provided guidance for the first quarter and full-year 2019.

Fourth quarter sales of $568 million grew 5 percent relative to the fourth quarter 2017 and grew 6 percent organically, which excludes the impact from currency fluctuations. Fourth quarter 2018 earnings per diluted share ("EPS") were $0.37 while on an adjusted basis, the company had EPS of $0.45. Full-year sales of $2.2 billion grew 6 percent relative to full-year 2017 and grew 5 percent organically. Full-year 2018 EPS were $1.28 while on an adjusted basis, the company had EPS of $1.74. Segment income, adjusted net income, free cash flow and adjusted EPS are described in the attached schedules.

Fourth quarter 2018 operating income was $86 million, up from $59 million in the same quarter in 2017. On an adjusted basis, fourth quarter segment income excluding corporate and other costs was $120 million versus $117 million in 2017. Full-year 2018 operating income was $311 million versus $316 million in 2017. On an adjusted basis, segment income excluding corporate and other costs was $474 million, up 5 percent compared to full-year 2017.

Full-year net cash provided by operating activities was $344 million and total pro forma free cash flow was $301 million, which includes $43 million of tax effected separation and related costs. The company delivered full-year free cash flow of 96 percent of adjusted net income.

"Our fourth quarter sales were above the high end of our guidance marking the fourth consecutive quarter of sales acceleration giving us confidence our strategy is working," said Beth Wozniak, nVent's chief executive officer. "I'm very proud of our team for successfully launching nVent as a new public company and achieving 6 percent sales growth. We enter 2019 with momentum to grow and expand margins with our focus on One nVent, key verticals, and new product launches."

FOURTH QUARTER PERFORMANCE ($ in millions)

nVent Electric plc Three months ended December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 % point change Net Sales 568 542 5 Organic 6 Operating Income 86 59 45 Reported ROS 15.2 11.0 Segment Income 108 101 7 Adjusted ROS 19.1 18.7 40 bps

Enclosures Three months ended December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 % point change Net Sales 251 233 8 Organic 9 ROS 15.5 14.8 70 bps

Enclosures' sales growth was broad based across geographic regions and verticals. Fourth quarter ROS improved 70 basis points and segment income grew 13 percent as the company saw positive price while continuing to make progress to improve segment margin.

Thermal Management Three months ended December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 % point change Net Sales 179 178 1 Organic 3 ROS 27.1 28.3 -120 bps

Thermal Management saw positive organic growth driven by strong Industrial Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul ("MRO") and Commercial sales. The company's longer cycle Energy business continued to recover. Fourth quarter ROS contracted due to higher inflation and a difficult year-over-year comparison.

Electrical Fastening Solutions ("EFS") Three months ended December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 % point change Net Sales 139 132 5 Organic 6 ROS 23.8 24.7 -90 bps

EFS sales growth was driven by growth in Industrial and Commercial sales, along with strong price realization. Fourth quarter ROS was negatively impacted due to production inefficiencies.

FULL-YEAR PERFORMANCE ($ in millions)

nVent Electric plc Full-Year December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 % point change Net Sales 2,214 2,098 6 Organic 5 Operating Income 311 316 -2 Reported ROS 14.0 15.1 Segment Income 424 410 3 Adjusted ROS 19.1 19.5 -40 bps

Enclosures Full-Year December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 % point change Net Sales 1,020 935 9 Organic 8 ROS 17.1 17.6 -50 bps

Enclosures saw strong global growth led by Industrial and Infrastructure sales. Segment income and ROS improved throughout the year as the company continued to execute on its plan to expand margins within the Enclosures segment.

Thermal Management Full-Year December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 % point change Net Sales 623 622 0 Organic -1 ROS 24.7 23.7 100 bps

Thermal Management saw strong Industrial MRO and Commercial growth throughout the year, offset by a slowdown in the longer cycle Energy business. The 100 basis point expansion in ROS was driven by product mix to higher margin products.

EFS Full-Year December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 % point change Net Sales 571 541 6 Organic 5 ROS 25.3 26.0 -70 bps

EFS saw strong Commercial growth in 2018 while driving price to offset higher inflation. Margin contraction was due to negative product mix and inflationary pressure.

GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR AND FIRST QUARTER 2019

The company is introducing 2019 sales guidance of flat to up 3 percent on a reported basis, which represents 2 to 4 percent organic growth versus the prior year. The company expects full-year 2019 EPS on a GAAP basis of $1.52 to $1.62 and $1.80 to $1.90 on an adjusted basis.

In addition, the company estimates reported sales for the first quarter of 2019 to be in the range of down 1 percent to up 1 percent, which represents 2 to 4 percent on an organic basis. The company estimates first quarter 2019 EPS on a GAAP basis of $0.29 to $0.33 and adjusted EPS of $0.36 to $0.40.

DIVIDENDS

nVent previously announced on September 18, 2018 that its Board of Directors approved a regular cash dividend of $0.175 per ordinary share, which was paid during the fourth quarter on November 2, 2018. nVent also announced on December 11, 2018 that its Board of Directors approved a regular cash dividend of $0.175 per ordinary share, payable during the first quarter on February 8, 2019.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London, United Kingdom and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that we believe to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words "targets," "plans," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "likely," "may," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "should," "would," "positioned," "strategy," "future," or words, phrases or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. All projections in this press release are also forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include adverse effects on our business operations or financial results as a result of the consummation of our separation from Pentair (the "Separation"); the ability of our business to operate independently following the Separation; overall global economic and business conditions impacting our business; the ability to achieve the benefits of our restructuring plans; the ability to successfully identify, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions; competition and pricing pressures in the markets we serve, including the impacts of tariffs; the strength of housing and related markets; volatility in currency exchange rates and commodity prices; inability to generate savings from excellence in operations initiatives consisting of lean enterprise, supply management and cash flow practices; increased risks associated with operating foreign businesses; the ability to deliver backlog and win future project work; failure of markets to accept new product introductions and enhancements; the impact of changes in laws and regulations, including those that limit U.S. tax benefits; the outcome of litigation and governmental proceedings; and the ability to achieve our long-term strategic operating goals. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including nVent's Registration Statement on Form 10, as amended. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. nVent assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update the information contained in this press release.

nVent Electric plc Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended In millions, except per-share data December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Net sales 568.1 541.9 2,213.6 2,097.9 Cost of goods sold 349.4 328.5 1,337.5 1,256.0 Gross profit 218.7 213.4 876.1 841.9 % of net sales 38.5 39.4 39.6 40.1 Selling, general and administrative 120.6 143.9 519.7 483.3 % of net sales 21.2 26.6 23.5 23.0 Research and development 11.9 10.1 45.6 42.5 % of net sales 2.1 1.9 2.1 2.0 Operating income 86.2 59.4 310.8 316.1 % of net sales 15.2 11.0 14.0 15.1 Net interest expense 9.6 (0.2 31.2 0.2 Other expense 3.7 (1.6 10.9 2.6 Income before income taxes 72.9 61.2 268.7 313.3 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 5.9 (94.8 37.9 (48.4 Effective tax rate 8.1 (154.9 14.1 (15.4 Net income 67.0 156.0 230.8 361.7 Earnings per ordinary share Basic 0.38 0.87 1.29 2.02 Diluted 0.37 0.86 1.28 2.00 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding Basic 178.4 179.0 178.6 179.0 Diluted 180.2 181.2 180.8 181.2

nVent Electric plc Condensed Consolidated and Combined Balance Sheets (Unaudited) December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 In millions Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 159.0 26.9 Accounts and notes receivable, net 340.9 349.3 Inventories 228.2 224.1 Other current assets 118.4 132.3 Total current assets 846.5 732.6 Property, plant and equipment, net 264.8 265.8 Other assets Goodwill 2,234.3 2,238.2 Intangibles, net 1,173.3 1,236.6 Other non-current assets 33.8 251.8 Total other assets 3,441.4 3,726.6 Total assets 4,552.7 4,725.0 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings 12.5 Accounts payable 186.4 174.1 Employee compensation and benefits 75.8 75.5 Other current liabilities 187.0 141.3 Total current liabilities 461.7 390.9 Other liabilities Long-term debt 929.2 Pension and other post-retirement compensation and benefits 177.9 176.7 Deferred tax liabilities 224.8 279.4 Other non-current liabilities 72.0 86.7 Total liabilities 1,865.6 933.7 Equity 2,687.1 3,791.3 Total liabilities and equity 4,552.7 4,725.0

nVent Electric plc Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Twelve months ended In millions December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Operating activities Net income 230.8 361.7 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities Depreciation 36.2 36.5 Amortization 60.9 61.4 Deferred income taxes (23.6 (158.0 Share-based compensation 12.8 14.6 Impairment of trade names 16.4 Pension and other post-retirement expense 14.9 14.3 Pension and other post-retirement contributions (6.7 (6.7 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions Accounts and notes receivable (1.3 (18.2 Inventories (12.0 (8.9 Other current assets 7.3 5.6 Accounts payable 13.4 17.0 Employee compensation and benefits 6.8 11.6 Other current liabilities 27.5 21.3 Other non-current assets and liabilities (23.5 41.1 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 343.5 409.7 Investing activities Capital expenditures (39.5 (31.8 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 2.4 4.2 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (2.0 (13.6 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (39.1 (41.2 Financing activities Net repayments of short-term borrowings (0.3 Proceeds from long-term debt 1,000.0 Repayments of long-term debt (52.5 Debt issuance costs (9.9 Cash provided at separation to Parent (993.6 Dividends paid (62.9 Net transfers to Parent prior to separation (359.5 Shares issued to employees, net of shares withheld 8.6 Repurchases of ordinary shares (56.0 Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (166.6 (359.5 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (5.7 (3.6 Change in cash and cash equivalents 132.1 5.4 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 26.9 21.5 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year 159.0 26.9

nVent Electric plc Supplemental Financial Information by Reportable Segment (Unaudited) 2018 In millions First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Full Year Net sales Enclosures 254.1 255.6 259.5 250.5 1,019.7 Thermal Management 147.9 139.0 157.4 178.9 623.2 Electrical Fastening Solutions 136.9 148.1 147.0 138.7 570.7 Total 538.9 542.7 563.9 568.1 2,213.6 Segment income (loss) Enclosures 40.6 47.9 47.4 38.9 174.8 Thermal Management 33.5 30.4 41.9 48.4 154.2 Electrical Fastening Solutions 31.7 40.9 38.9 33.0 144.5 Other (12.3 (12.4 (13.2 (12.0 (49.9 Total 93.5 106.8 115.0 108.3 423.6 Return on sales Enclosures 16.0 18.7 18.3 15.5 17.1 Thermal Management 22.7 21.9 26.6 27.1 24.7 Electrical Fastening Solutions 23.2 27.6 26.5 23.8 25.3 Total 17.4 19.7 20.4 19.1 19.1

2017 In millions First

Quarter Second

Quarter Third

Quarter Fourth Quarter Full Year Net sales Enclosures 226.5 234.1 241.7 232.6 934.9 Thermal Management 145.4 139.9 159.1 177.8 622.2 Electrical Fastening Solutions 130.3 139.2 139.8 131.5 540.8 Total 502.2 513.2 540.6 541.9 2,097.9 Segment income (loss) Enclosures 40.3 45.7 44.1 34.5 164.6 Thermal Management 26.0 27.6 43.3 50.4 147.3 Electrical Fastening Solutions 31.7 41.3 35.2 32.5 140.7 Other (9.3 (8.9 (8.7 (16.2 (43.1 Total 88.7 105.7 113.9 101.2 409.5 Return on sales Enclosures 17.8 19.5 18.2 14.8 17.6 Thermal Management 17.9 19.7 27.2 28.3 23.7 Electrical Fastening Solutions 24.3 29.7 25.2 24.7 26.0 Total 17.7 20.6 21.1 18.7 19.5

nVent Electric plc Reconciliation of the GAAP year ended December 31, 2018 to the non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effect of 2018 adjustments (Unaudited) In millions, except per-share data First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Full Year Net sales 538.9 542.7 563.9 568.1 2,213.6 Operating income 65.6 65.3 93.7 86.2 310.8 % of net sales 12.2 12.0 16.6 15.2 14.0 Adjustments: Restructuring and other 2.8 2.3 1.3 1.3 7.7 Intangible amortization 15.4 15.2 15.2 15.1 60.9 Separation costs 9.7 24.8 4.8 5.7 45.0 Corporate allocations (0.8 (0.8 Segment income 93.5 106.8 115.0 108.3 423.6 Return on sales 17.4 19.7 20.4 19.1 19.1 Corporate and other costs 12.3 12.4 13.2 12.0 49.9 Segment income excluding corporate and other costs 105.8 119.2 128.2 120.3 473.5 Net income as reported 52.3 43.3 68.2 67.0 230.8 Interest expense adjustment pro forma (5.6 (5.6 Adjustments to operating income 27.9 41.5 21.3 22.1 112.8 Pension and other post-retirement mark-to-market loss 4.1 2.9 7.0 Income tax adjustments (4.0 (9.8 (5.5 (11.7 (31.0 Net income pro forma adjusted 70.6 79.1 84.0 80.3 314.0 Diluted earnings per ordinary share pro forma adjusted Diluted earnings per ordinary share pro forma 0.29 0.24 0.38 0.37 1.28 Adjustments 0.10 0.20 0.08 0.08 0.46 Diluted earnings per ordinary share pro forma adjusted 0.39 0.44 0.46 0.45 1.74 Diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding pro forma 181.2 180.8 181.5 180.2 180.8

nVent Electric plc Reconciliation of the GAAP year ended December 31, 2017 to the non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effect of 2017 adjustments (Unaudited) In millions First Quarter Second

Quarter Third

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Full

Year Net sales 502.2 513.2 540.6 541.9 2,097.9 Operating income 67.6 89.5 99.6 59.4 316.1 % of net sales 13.5 17.4 18.4 11.0 15.1 Adjustments: Restructuring and other 9.3 3.7 13.0 Intangible amortization 15.3 15.3 15.4 15.4 61.4 Trade name impairment 16.4 16.4 Separation costs 2.2 4.7 9.2 16.1 Corporate allocations (3.5 (5.0 (5.8 0.8 (13.5 Segment income 88.7 105.7 113.9 101.2 409.5 Return on sales 17.7 20.6 21.1 18.7 19.5 Corporate and other costs 9.3 8.9 8.7 16.2 43.1 Segment income excluding corporate and other costs 98.0 114.6 122.6 117.4 452.6

nVent Electric plc Reconciliation of the GAAP year ended December 31, 2019 to the non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effect of 2019 adjustments (Unaudited) In millions, except per-share data Forecast (1) First Quarter Full Year Net income as reported 56 278 Intangible amortization 15 61 Income tax adjustments (3 (11 Net income as adjusted 68 328 Diluted earnings per ordinary share Diluted earnings per ordinary share as reported $0.29 $0.33 $1.52 $1.62 Adjustments 0.07 0.28 Diluted earnings per ordinary share as adjusted $0.36 $0.40 $1.80 $1.90 (1) Forecast information represents an approximation

nVent Electric plc Reconciliation of Net Sales Growth to Organic Net Sales Growth by Segment for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) Q4 Net Sales Growth Full Year Net Sales Growth Organic Currency Acq./Div. Total Organic Currency Acq./Div. Total nVent 6.3 (1.5 4.8 4.7 0.8 5.5 Enclosures 9.0 (1.2 7.8 8.3 0.8 9.1 Thermal Management 2.7 (2.1 0.6 (0.5 0.7 0.2 Electrical Fastening Solutions 6.4 (1.0 5.4 4.7 0.8 5.5

nVent Electric plc Reconciliation of Net Sales Growth to Organic Net Sales Growth by Segment for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and the year ended December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) Forecast (1) Q1 Net Sales Growth Full Year Net Sales Growth Organic Currency Acq./Div. Total Organic Currency Acq./Div. Total nVent 2 4 (3 (1 ) 1% 2 4 (1) (2 0 3 Enclosures 2 4 (1 1 3 Thermal Management 2 6 (2) (3 (1) 4 Electrical Fastening Solutions 2 4 (1 1 3 (1) Forecast information represents an approximation

nVent Electric plc Reconciliation of cash from operating activities to free cash flow (Unaudited) Twelve months ended In millions December 31,

2018 Free cash flow Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities as reported 343.5 Interest expense pro forma (5.6 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities pro forma 337.9 Capital expenditures (39.5 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 2.4 Free cash flow pro forma 300.8

