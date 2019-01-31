ZEE5 Unveils Tamil Subscription Packs for Malaysia and Singapore

MUMBAI, India, January 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Underscoring its strong language content offering for audiences in Malaysia and Singapore, global digital entertainment platform ZEE5 today announced the launch of special Tamil subscription packs for these markets. This will enable users in these markets to access premium Tamil content at extremely competitive prices. The ZEE5 Tamil premium packs are priced at 9.9 MYR per month in Malaysia and 6.98 SGD per month in Singapore.

Subscribers will be able to access popular shows from ZEE Tamil like Sembaruthi, YaaradiNee Mohini, Poove Poochoodava etc. as well as ZEE5 Originals like Sigai, Kallachirupu and America Mapillai. Also available is the upcoming Tamil original movie - D7, along with other language content dubbed in Tamil, including ZEE5's recently launched Original, Rangbaaz.

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global, said, "At ZEE5 we're not just focused on offering our users the largest range of language content, but also on making it extremely easy for them to access that content through customized offerings for different markets. The introduction of the Tamil pack in Malaysia and Singaporeenables viewers in these markets to accessa huge bouquet of premium Tamil content, ranging from their favourite TV shows to a constantly expanding library of Originals and movies including World Digital Premieres. We're looking forward to delighting audiences in these markets with the rollout of these new packs."

ZEE5 offers 1,00,000 hours of Indian Movies, TV Shows, Cine plays, Music, Videos and a slew of exclusive Originals, across 12 languages - English, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and Punjabi. It also offers 60+ popular Live TV channels.

The App can be downloaded from Google Play Store as well as the iOS App Store and can be accessed by visiting http://www.ZEE5.com. The app is also available on Samsung Smart TV, Apple TV Android TV and Amazon Fire TV.

