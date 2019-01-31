

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $0.95 billion, or $2.24 per share. This compares with $2.37 billion, or $5.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Valero Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $900 million or $2.12 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.9% to $28.73 billion from $26.39 billion last year.



Valero Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $900 Mln. vs. $509 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.12 vs. $1.16 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.00 -Revenue (Q4): $28.73 Bln vs. $26.39 Bln last year.



