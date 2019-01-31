Business Reporter: The Future of Work is Flexibility

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of global job posts shared on LinkedIn offering flexible working has increased by 78 per cent over the last three years, according to the LinkedIn Global Talent Trends report.

A LinkedIn study showed, 64 per cent of talent professionals in the UK said their company offers some flexibility to employees, 28 per cent only offered it in special circumstances, and 8 per cent didn't allow it at all.

According to the report, the gap in the supply of key digital skills is forcing businesses to overhaul their working culture and make full-time employment more accessible for additional types of talent.

The main reason businesses are changing their attitude towards flexible working is that the people they need to hire are demanding it. LinkedIn data showed that between 2016 and 2017, flexible working jumped from being the 13th most important factor for their members considering a new job to the top six.

But the value of flexible working isn't just in helping businesses compete for in-demand candidates. It also increases the supply and diversity of people who might be right for a job. The LinkedIn's 2018 Global Recruiting Trends survey also found 62 per cent saw it as a boost to financial performance.

Read the full article here: https://www.business-reporter.co.uk/2019/01/28/choosing-your-own-hours-for-many-businesses-its-the-future-of-work/gsc.tab=0

