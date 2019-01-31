Floating plants with capacities of 45 MW and 24 MW have been announced by Thailand's largest power provider. They may be the first of nine projects at dams operated by the utility.The state-owned Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) has announced a plan to deploy large-scale floating PV at several dams it operates in the country. EGAT said in a press reléase it is considering building floating arrays at nine dams with the potential to host around 2.72 GW of solar capacity. A 45 MW floating project is being planned for the Sirindhorn Dam, on the Lam Dom Noi river in the Sirindhorn ...

