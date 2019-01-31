sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 31.01.2019

WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
31.01.2019 | 13:05
Klaipedos Nafta: Summary of AB Klaipedos nafta webinar

On the 31 January 2019, AB Klaipedos nafta (KN) held an investor conference webinar where KN General Manager Mindaugas Jusius commented Company's financial results of 2018.

Webinar recording is available online at: https://bit.ly/2S1EWNq

The presentation demonstrated during the webinar is attached to this announcement.

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594

Attachment

  • KN_activity results for_2018_Q4_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6f1434d0-f5b0-4c9f-91b4-9a8770102b1f)

