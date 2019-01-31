IoT in Colombia: Top Industries to Invest in by 2022

Frost & Sullivan Digital Transformation expert leads a webinar on how to leverage IoT-enabled services and businesses per vertical

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet of Things (IoT) is at the beginning stages of its growth in Colombia, with projected revenues of $523.7 million by 2022. Because it offers the ability to capture and leverage data across virtually every aspect of the human experience, its potential is enormous. Organizations that do not yet have IoT on the drawing board must figure out what it looks like, where it fits, and its real-world issues and benefits as they weigh their decisions about deployment.

Frost & Sullivan invites you to join our Digital Transformation expert, Gina Sánchez, for the webinar "The Future of IoT in Colombia and New Growth Opportunities" on February 21 at 10 a.m. CST. You will gain insight into the current status and projected market expansion by 2022, country drivers and restraints, and success stories. Industrial IoT implications will be analyzed for different industries, including manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, smart cities, agriculture and public services.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/33p

"The increasing availability of different types of connectivity (e.g., 5G networks, low power and wide area, and narrow band) in Colombia presents a wealth of possibilities for IoT systems and applications. Market players should focus on understanding the huge opportunities lying behind IoT-enabled services and businesses," said Sánchez. "End customers are not looking to buy the IoT as such; therefore, the key to success will be to provide a business case for each vertical and focus the discussion around the return on investment."

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

Find out emerging trends and the top three drivers for IoT investments

for IoT investments Learn which are the key verticals expected to have the highest growth rate by 2022

expected to have the highest growth rate by 2022 Understand the evolution of the hardware, software, services, and connectivity segments in the next five years

segments in the next five years Hear case studies of companies already succeeding in Colombia

The event will also be recorded and available for on-demand viewing at http://frost.ly/1ti.

