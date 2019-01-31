Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005119/en/

RALEIGH, N.C. -- UnitedHealthcare Donates $50,000 to North Carolina Nonprofits to Support Ongoing Needs for People Recovering from Hurricane Florence Source: UnitedHealthcare

SAN FRANCISCO WASHINGTON -- U.S. Conference of Mayors, Wells Fargo Announce 2019 CommunityWINS Grant Program Source: Wells Fargo Company

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Publix Super Markets Charities Contributes $1 Million to United Way for Emergency Funding Source: Publix

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. -- Food Banks Impacted by Government Shutdown Receive Unilever Product Donation Valued at Over $2 Million Source: Unilever

HOUSTON -- Waste Management Hailed as Climate Change Leader for Third Straight Year Source: Waste Management

LONDON ROTTERDAM, Netherlands NEW YORK PARIS -- Unilever Innovates Durable, Reusable and Refillable Packaging to Help Eliminate Waste Source: Unilever

DAVOS, Switzerland -- P&G Joins TerraCycle's Loop an Environmentally Friendly and Convenient E-Shopping Platform With 11 Household Brands Source: Procter Gamble

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005119/en/

