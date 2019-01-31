

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $356 million, or $2.06 per share. This compares with $672 million, or $3.83 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.6% to $8.16 billion from $6.55 billion last year.



