The "Canes & Crutches Market to 2025 North America and Europe Analysis and Forecasts by Medical Mobility Aids (Canes and Crutches) and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America and Europe canes crutches market is expected to reach US$ 5,815.1 million in 2025 from US$ 2,740.7 million in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.9% from 2018-2025.

The growth of the canes crutches market is primarily attributed to increasing incidence of sports injuries. Moreover, the rise in the cases of injuries caused due to road accidents is expected to fuel the market growth.

The rising geriatric population susceptible to various orthopedic conditions is expected to offer significant growth opportunity in the canes crutches market during the forecast period.

The rise in the conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and osteoporosis are driving to the number of the surgeries.

The market, based on medical mobility aids was segmented as canes and crutches. In 2017, crutches held the largest share in the market, by medical mobility aids.

The market, based on geography was segmented as North America and Europe. In 2017, North America held the largest share in the canes crutches market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in the Number of Orthopaedic Surgeries

Rise in the Geriatric Population

Growing Incidents of Road Accidents

Challenges

Social Stigma Associated with the Use of Walking Canes Crutches

Opportunities

High Market Potential in Developing Nations

Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. North America and Europe Canes Crutches Market Key Takeaways

3. North America and Europe Canes Crutches Market Market Landscape

4. North America and Europe Canes and Crutches Market Key Market Dynamics

5. North America and Europe Canes Crutches Market Analysis

6. North America and Europe Canes Crutches Market Analysis by Medical Mobility Aids

7. North America Canes Crutches Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025

8. Europe Canes Crutches Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025

9. North America and Europe Canes Crutches Market Key Company Profiles

Carex Health Brands (Compass Health Brands)

Drive Medical

Mikirad

Ottobock

Cardinal Health



Mobility+Designed

GF Health Products

Medline Industries

BESCO Medical Co.

Ossenberg



