

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Paper (IP) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $318 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $1.47 billion, or $3.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, International Paper reported adjusted earnings of $670 million or $1.65 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $5.95 billion from $5.71 billion last year.



International Paper earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $670 Mln. vs. $530 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.65 vs. $1.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.61 -Revenue (Q4): $5.95 Bln vs. $5.71 Bln last year.



