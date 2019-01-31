

WALTHAM (dpa-AFX) - Raytheon Co (RTN) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $832 million, or $2.93 per share. This compares with $393 million, or $1.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $7.36 billion from $6.78 billion last year.



Raytheon Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $832 Mln. vs. $393 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.93 vs. $1.35 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $7.36 Bln vs. $6.78 Bln last year.



