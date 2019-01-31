

HENRICO COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Altria Group Inc. (MO) reported a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.25 billion, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $4.97 billion, or $2.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Altria Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.79 billion or $0.95 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.2% to $6.11 billion from $6.10 billion last year.



Altria Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.79 Bln. vs. $1.74 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.95 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q4): $6.11 Bln vs. $6.10 Bln last year.



