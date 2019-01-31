At the request of Toadman Interactive AB, 556923-2837, Toadman Interactive AB's shares will be traded on First North as from January 31, 2019. The company has 15,178,761 shares as per today's date. Short name: TOAD ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 15,178,761 ------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010520106 ------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 168020 ------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 ------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556923-2837 ------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities ------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name -------------------------------- 3000 Consumer Goods -------------------------------- 3700 Personal & Household Goods -------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on +46 73 655 92 08.