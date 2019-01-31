

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - United Parcel Service (UPS) released earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $0.45 billion, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $1.10 billion, or $1.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, United Parcel Service reported adjusted earnings of $1.69 billion or $1.94 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $19.85 billion from $18.98 billion last year.



United Parcel Service earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.69 Bln. vs. $1.45 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.94 vs. $1.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.91 -Revenue (Q4): $19.85 Bln vs. $18.98 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX