

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - ConocoPhillips (COP) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.9 billion, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $1.6 billion, or $1.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, ConocoPhillips reported adjusted earnings of $1.3 billion or $1.13 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



ConocoPhillips earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.3 Bln. vs. $0.5 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.13 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.98



