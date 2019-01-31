H.I.G. Capital, a leading global alternative asset investment firm with over €26 billion of equity capital under management, announced today that Markus Noe-Nordberg has joined H.I.G. as a Managing Director and Head of Middle Market Private Equity in Europe.

Based in London, Markus will lead H.I.G.'s middle market private equity activities in Europe. He has 30 years of experience in finance and leveraged buyouts. Prior to joining H.I.G. Capital, he was a partner and founding member of Pamplona Capital. Before that, he was a Managing Director and co-head of the financial sponsors group at Goldman Sachs in London.

Sami Mnaymneh and Tony Tamer, H.I.G. co-founders and CEOs, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Markus to H.I.G. His background and experience make him ideally suited to successfully lead our new European middle market private equity initiative."

In commenting on his new role, Noe-Nordbergadded, "I am excited about building upon H.I.G.'s success in Europe in the small cap/lower midcap market, where the firm has built a leading private equity practice across five offices. We are now extending our investment focus to also include larger transactions with a value in the €250 to €750 million range, a segment of the market in which the firm has successfully participated in the U.S. for over a decade."

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with over €26 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

1. H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

2. H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

3. H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of €28 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

