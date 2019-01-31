Imprivata's Unique Approach to Securing Healthcare System and Application Access at a Process Level Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan

Imprivata's authentication solution offers the dual benefit of ensuring significant cost savings and preventing physician burnout

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American digital health cybersecurity market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Imprivata, with the 2018 North American Technology Leadership Award. The company has developed an innovative approach to cybersecurity, wherein it secures the entire clinical workflow instead of only the discrete application. Imprivata's access governance platform and other security tools can substantially lower overhead costs associated with authentication by reducing the number of logins per physician per year from more than 4,000 down to 240.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/815849/Imprivata_Award.jpg

Imprivata recognized that to achieve successful digital transformation in healthcare, the user interface of the digital systems and applications that drive care delivery has to be exceptional. However, to be truly effective in healthcare, offering a robust security framework is vital, including advanced technologies, such as cloud computing, Big Data, and predictive analytics. Imprivata's tightly integrated portfolio, which includes solutions for enterprise Single Sign-on, multifactor authentication, identity governance, electronic prescribing for controlled substances (EPCS), medical device access, and positive patient identification, has been purpose-built for the healthcare market and enables new cost containment technologies, such as Internet of Things (IoT) and predictive analysis.

"Imprivata Identity Governance, in particular, facilitates a novel, cost-effective approach to security by providing the user with single sign-on and location-based security features," said Mike Jude, Research Manager: "If each authentication sign-on takes approximately two minutes, then a typical physician can consume up to 133 hours per year just signing on to systems. While the labor rate for physicians varies, Forbes estimates a general practitioner's average salary to be $189,000 a year, which translates into savings of nearly $13,000 per physician per year on authentication alone."

Imprivata's unique solution provides healthcare IT decision makers with the data needed to convince executives to focus on security to contain rising healthcare delivery costs and avoid other downstream costs. In addition to lowering costs, improving the efficiency of authentication workflows can reduce physician burnout as well.

"Overall, the Imprivata integrated approach to cybersecurity results in process efficiencies, wherein personnel only needs to authenticate access a single time and thereafter, the access governance platform takes over," noted Jude. "Imprivata's governance platform can easily accommodate technologies as they are introduced, and the company is actively working with healthcare partners to plan for new technology rollouts, thus enabling it to stay ahead of the technology curve and deliver solutions with highly compelling cost benefits."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Leadership Award to the company that has demonstrated uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that deliver significant customer value.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Imprivata

Imprivata, the healthcare IT security company, provides healthcare organizations globally with a security and identity platform that delivers ubiquitous access, positive identity management, and multifactor authentication. Imprivata enables healthcare securely by establishing trust between people, technology, and information to address critical compliance and security challenges while improving productivity and the patient experience. For more information, please visit www.imprivata.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Bianca Torres

P: 1.210.477.8418

E: bianca.torres@frost.com