The lab is one of the first facilities in Europe specifically designed to test technologies such as LoRa Technology

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced sponsorship of Digital Catapult's Future Networks Innovation Lab, which opened in London, Jan. 30. The Future Networks Innovation Lab is a center of excellence for driving potential value from networks, such as Low-Power Wide-Area Networks (LPWANs). The grand opening included a demonstration by Semtech of its LoRa devices and wireless radio frequency technology (LoRa Technology) in a smart building solution.

"Showcasing the world's leading Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to developers and early corporate adopters allows the Future Networks Innovation Lab to give innovative companies hands-on access to LoRa Technology and IoT expertise," said Vivek Mohan, Director of IoT in Semtech's Wireless and Sensing Products Group. "This cooperative, a vendor-neutral space, will foster innovation, reduce the time to market for LoRa-based solutions and growing the LoRaWAN-based ecosystem in the UK."

The demonstration at Future Networks Innovation Lab provides an example of how LoRa Technology can be used to collect data from sensors up to 30 miles from a gateway. With a multi-year battery life, sensors can monitor desk occupancy, light levels, noise, air quality, and energy usage. Real-time analysis of the data is presented on a graphical dashboard to show the facility manager conditions throughout one or more buildings, and provide the return on investment (ROI) for each. First launched by Semtech for private and public networks in 2013, LoRa Technology is utilized to solve some of the biggest connectivity challenges in multiple industries including smart building, smart cities, smart supply chain and logistics, smart utility metering, and smart agriculture. Over 200,000 LoRa-based gateways are expected to be deployed by early 2019 and the networks are expected to connect over 80 million end nodes.

Semtech joins British Telecom, IBM and Siemens in sponsorship of the Future Networks Innovation Lab.

