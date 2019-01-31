

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Parker Hannifin Corp. (PH) released earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $311.74 million, or $2.36 per share. This compares with $56.16 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $3.47 billion from $3.37 billion last year.



Parker Hannifin Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $2.51 vs. $2.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.42 -Revenue (Q2): $3.47 Bln vs. $3.37 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.35 to $11.85



