AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: AGE), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics for human aging, announced today that the company will present at Longevity Leaders, February 4 in London, United Kingdom.

Details of the company's participation follows.

Longevity Leaders

Monday, February 4, at 200 Aldersgate, London

AgeX sessions:

Keynote Panel, "The Future of the Science of Aging," with Michael D. West, Ph.D., AgeX's Founder and CEO, and Aubrey de Grey, Ph.D., AgeX's VP of New Technology Discovery

Forum, "Building the Biotechs of Aging," with Dr. West

Presentation on AgeX by Dr. West, as part of a session on leading companies in the longevity sector

About AgeX Therapeutics

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: AGE) is focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics for human aging. Its PureStem and UniverCytemanufacturing and immunotolerance technologies are designed to work together to generate highly defined, universal, allogeneic, off-the-shelf pluripotent stem cell-derived young cells of any type for application in a whole host of diseases with a high unmet medical need. AgeX has two preclinical cell therapy programs: AGEX-VASC1 (vascular progenitor cells) for tissue ischemia and AGEX-BAT1 (brown fat cells) for Type II diabetes. AgeX's revolutionary longevity platform named induced Tissue Regeneration (iTR) aims to unlock cellular immortality and regenerative capacity to reverse age-related changes within tissues. AGEX-iTR1547 is an iTR-based formulation in preclinical development. HyStem is AgeX's delivery technology to stably engraft PureStem cell therapies and slowly release iTR molecules in the body. AgeX is aggressively developing its core product pipeline for use in the clinic to extend human healthspan, and is seeking opportunities to form licensing and partnership agreements around its broad IP estate and proprietary technology platforms for non-core clinical applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not historical fact including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as "will," "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates" should also be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements and as such should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect the business of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. and its subsidiaries, particularly those mentioned in the cautionary statements found in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of AgeX's Information Statement filed as an exhibit to its Registration Statement on Form 10 with the Securities and Exchange Commissions (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. AgeX specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

