

HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $899 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $227 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Mastercard Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $1.6 billion or $1.55 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.1% to $3.81 billion from $3.31 billion last year.



Mastercard Incorporated earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.6 Bln. vs. $1.2 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.55 vs. $1.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.53 -Revenue (Q4): $3.81 Bln vs. $3.31 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX