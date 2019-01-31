SponsorsOne Inc.: SponsorsOne Signs Native State Foods to Brand Development Agreement

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2019 / SponsorsOne Inc., (CSE: SPO) (FRA: 5SO) the company that makes small brands BIG by building large, engaged and authentic communities that buy and support the Brands they love, is pleased to announce it has entered into a Brand Development Agreement with Native State Foods (www.nativestatefoods.com). Under the agreement, SponsorsOne will bring Native State Food's story to life to connect and build a large community that will purchase their unique food product online. Using the SponsorCoin platform to manage the community of micro-influencers, the SponsorCoin digital currency will reward for engagement.

"Co-Founders of Native State Foods, Angela Palmieri and Claudio Ochoa, have introduced an amazing and natural food to North America and its called pinole," said Guy Zajonc, President of SponsorsOne Media. "Never heard of it? Neither had I until I met Angela and Claudio. But if you check out the Native State Foods website, you will learn the story of a power food that fueled ancient Aztec warriors and today's Tarahumara Indians that can run hundreds of miles at a time. I can't wait to show the world this story."

"Our journey began years ago in rural Latin America. Pinole is a powerful local breakfast staple that naturally delivers high-density nutrition and gives you sustained energy to power the day," stated Angela Palmieri, Co-Founder, and CEO. "We founded Native State Foods because we saw an opportunity to bring consumers here in the US more nutritious choices like pinole that are centuries old, yet fit into today's modern, busy lifestyle."

Native State Foods is preparing to launch a new breakfast snacking line with additional ancient superfoods like maca, turmeric, and goji berries. While the company's products are already on grocery shelves across the US, Native State Foods is looking to build a higher margin, direct to consumer marketplace by working with the SponsorsOne and the SponsorsOne Media team.

About Native State Foods

Native State Foods is the leading producer of nutrient-dense ancient foods made for a modern lifestyle. We use only the highest quality, simple ingredients that are clean, responsibly sourced and have naturally existed for hundreds of years. Purely Pinole®, our signature line of ancient grain breakfast cereals and snack cups can be found in major retailers across the U.S. For more information, visit www.NativeStateFoods.com.

About SponsorsOne:

SponsorsOne is the leader in the next evolution of digital marketing through storytelling and digital-commerce with the SponsorCoin platform and its highly scalable digital - smart contract based digital-currency. Combined, this allows Brands to build and manage exclusive and highly engaged communities of micro-influencers within the social realm. The SponsorCoin platform provides for data-driven marketing campaigns that will change the way brands connect to their customers and to compensate the consumer for authentic engagement using the SponsorCoin digital currency. SponsorCoin is a tool for brands to inspire real movements around their products and services in which their most valuable customers become their best salespeople, producing far higher ROI than current social media advertising methods.

