

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Griffon Corp. (GFF) released a profit for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $8.75 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $22.83 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Griffon Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $9.22 million or $0.22 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.7% to $510.52 million from $437.30 million last year.



Griffon Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $9.22 Mln. vs. $2.41 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.22 vs. $0.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.08 -Revenue (Q1): $510.52 Mln vs. $437.30 Mln last year.



